A 23-year-old man who is suspected of driving the getaway car during a robbery has been arrested. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
HK$22 million necklace robbery: Hong Kong police arrest 3 suspects, including man believed to be getaway driver

  • Police also arrest former owner of getaway car and suspected driver’s girlfriend, both released on bail
  • Search is still on for jade and diamond necklace and two more suspects, who posed as customers in the five-minute robbery

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:43pm, 20 Oct, 2022

