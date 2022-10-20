A 23-year-old man who is suspected of driving the getaway car during a robbery has been arrested. Photo: Handout
HK$22 million necklace robbery: Hong Kong police arrest 3 suspects, including man believed to be getaway driver
- Police also arrest former owner of getaway car and suspected driver’s girlfriend, both released on bail
- Search is still on for jade and diamond necklace and two more suspects, who posed as customers in the five-minute robbery
