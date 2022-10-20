Seven doctors are alleged to have issued vaccine exemption certificates without proper medical diagnosis. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong authorities have no power to invalidate 20,000 ‘suspect’ Covid jab exemptions but retain discretion on who can enter certain premises, court hears
- Senior counsel, for health secretary, acknowledges in High Court absence of laws allowing authorities to overrule jab exemptions granted by doctors
- But he stresses government is entitled to direct premises to refuse recognition of the ‘obviously suspect and potentially compromised’ documents
