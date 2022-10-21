Hong Kong’s High Court has ruled that a charitable foundation overseeing Nina Wang’s estate could be replaced if it did not fulfill its allotted role. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong’s High Court has ruled that a charitable foundation overseeing Nina Wang’s estate could be replaced if it did not fulfill its allotted role. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court rules charitable foundation of Nina Wang not essential in distributing tycoon’s wealth

  • Judge says persons supervising vast estate must be ‘fit and proper’ for task, stressing charitable purposes took precedence and foundation is merely conduit
  • But court finds it unnecessary to appoint either Chinese premier or UN secretary general as part of supervisory body for foundation, as requested in Wang’s will

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:42pm, 21 Oct, 2022

