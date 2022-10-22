Four members of a now-defunct student activist group advocating Hong Kong independence and a “struggle” against authorities have been sentenced to up to 3½ years in jail or detention at a correctional facility under the national security law. A District Court judge handpicked by the city’s leader to adjudicate national security proceedings on Saturday imposed penalties on the quartet from Student Politicism, after ruling their case was not so serious as to warrant lengthy sentences. Group convenor Wong Yat-chin and secretary Chan Chi-sum, both 21, were jailed for 36 and 34 months, respectively. Spokeswoman Jessica Chu Wai-ying, 19, received 2½ years behind bars after withdrawing her initial pleading for a non-jail sentence. Hong Kong protests: 4 ex-members of activist group face up to 10 years in jail Another spokeswoman, 20-year-old Alice Wong Yuen-lam, will spend up to three years at a training centre, which focuses on vocational development. The usual period of detention in such a facility is 1½ years, which can rise to three years at the discretion of the prison service. In an earlier court session in July, the four accused pleaded guilty to a joint count of conspiracy to incite subversion for making numerous offensive statements at seven street booths between October 2020 and June last year. A common theme of their speeches was to “invite” the audience to join the “struggle” against those in power with a view to establishing an independent state, the court heard, while others targeted the government’s adoption of the “Leave Home Safe” risk-exposure app for Covid-19. Defence lawyers said in mitigation the four were not persistent offenders, as they had refrained from making further speeches in public after the lines were drawn following the conclusion of the first national security law trial in July 2021. Chu, who is eligible for a training centre order, asked the court to sentence her to jail after learning that mandatory vocational programmes in the correctional institution would hinder her pursuit of a university degree while behind bars. Students charged with subversion in Hong Kong plead for leniency Her counsel said she understood she would be left with a criminal record that could not be deemed expired under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Ordinance, through which an offender jailed for less than three months can refuse to disclose his or her conviction after a specific period of time has elapsed. The other three were also remotely attending university courses, the court heard. Conspiracy to incite subversion is punishable by up to seven years in jail at the District Court. The security law also criminalises secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. It was adopted after the months-long, anti-government protests in 2019.