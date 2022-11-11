The aftermath of the accident in July at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Photo: Handout
breaking | Hong Kong police launch arrests over Mirror concert accident, detaining at least 5 workers from stage contractors
- Source says operations began at daybreak on Friday, more than three months after horrific incident that left a dancer critically injured
- Five suspects believed to be from main stage contractor Engineering Impact and subcontractor Hip Hing Loong Stage Engineering Company
The aftermath of the accident in July at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Photo: Handout