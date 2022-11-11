The aftermath of the accident in July at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

breaking | Hong Kong police launch arrests over Mirror concert accident, detaining at least 5 workers from stage contractors

  • Source says operations began at daybreak on Friday, more than three months after horrific incident that left a dancer critically injured
  • Five suspects believed to be from main stage contractor Engineering Impact and subcontractor Hip Hing Loong Stage Engineering Company

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:21am, 11 Nov, 2022

