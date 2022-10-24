In the 10,000 sq ft premises, police seized five air rifles, two air pistols and weapons such as axes, knives and wooden bats as well as six motorcycles and other items.

The senior inspector said the six motorcycles were reported stolen in areas of the New Territories and Kowloon including Pat Heung, Tin Shui Wai and Sham Shui Po between March 2020 and July this year.

She said two forklifts and four lifting platforms found in the warehouse were also suspected stolen items.

Police said the haul was worth about HK$420,000.

The four suspects included core members of the syndicate, according to the force. One of the women is the holder of a Philippines passport and the other three are local residents.

The four suspects were detained on suspicion of theft, possession of imitation firearms and offensive weapons, and using forged documents.

Tai said the stolen motorcycles and weapons were probably intended for selling to criminal and triad gangs to use.

“We believe police have successfully broken up a car-stealing syndicate and discovered its arsenal in the operation,” Tai said, adding that the investigation was continuing and further arrests were possible.

As of Monday morning, they were still being held for questioning.

In Hong Kong, imitation firearms can refer to toy guns, airguns or guns used in war games. Possession of imitation firearms carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail.

Police also seized knives, axes and bats during the weekend raid. Photo: SCMP

The airguns have been sent for ballistic tests to determine if they produce more than the legal limit of two joules of power. An airgun that produces more than two joules is considered a firearm under Hong Kong law.

Last Friday, a Ferrari driver and his passenger were injured in a knife attack by a gang of black-clad perpetrators who rammed the vehicle in Pat Heung before carrying out the assault. The two victims were suspected Sun Yee On triad members.

In the first nine months of the year, police handled 1,402 reports of triad-related crimes, up 14.4 per cent from 1,226 cases in the same period last year.