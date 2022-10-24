Hong Kong police arrest 4, shut down syndicate suspected of stealing motorbikes, selling weapons to triads
- Officers arrest two men and two women during raid on Pat Heung warehouse used as ‘mini-arsenal and storage facility’
- Seven airguns, knives and other weapons were seized along with stolen items including six motorcycles
Hong Kong police have broken up a syndicate suspected of stealing motorcycles in the New Territories and selling them as well as weapons to triad gangs, arresting four people at the weekend.
Seven airguns, several knives and other weapons were seized along with stolen items including six motorcycles in a warehouse that was used by the racket as its mini-arsenal and storage facility in Pat Heung, the force said on Monday.
Anti-triad officers identified the syndicate while investigating a rising trend of vehicles being stolen in the New Territories North region this year.
Senior Inspector Tai Po-yee of the New Territories North anti-triad squad said 204 vehicles were stolen in the region in the first eight months of this year and motorcycles accounted for a one-third of them.
After gathering evidence, officers raided a warehouse in the Tsat Sing Kong area of Pat Heung on Saturday and arrested two men and two women in the operation, codenamed “Powersword”.
In the 10,000 sq ft premises, police seized five air rifles, two air pistols and weapons such as axes, knives and wooden bats as well as six motorcycles and other items.
The senior inspector said the six motorcycles were reported stolen in areas of the New Territories and Kowloon including Pat Heung, Tin Shui Wai and Sham Shui Po between March 2020 and July this year.
She said two forklifts and four lifting platforms found in the warehouse were also suspected stolen items.
Police said the haul was worth about HK$420,000.
The four suspects included core members of the syndicate, according to the force. One of the women is the holder of a Philippines passport and the other three are local residents.
The four suspects were detained on suspicion of theft, possession of imitation firearms and offensive weapons, and using forged documents.
Tai said the stolen motorcycles and weapons were probably intended for selling to criminal and triad gangs to use.
“We believe police have successfully broken up a car-stealing syndicate and discovered its arsenal in the operation,” Tai said, adding that the investigation was continuing and further arrests were possible.
As of Monday morning, they were still being held for questioning.
In Hong Kong, imitation firearms can refer to toy guns, airguns or guns used in war games. Possession of imitation firearms carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail.
The airguns have been sent for ballistic tests to determine if they produce more than the legal limit of two joules of power. An airgun that produces more than two joules is considered a firearm under Hong Kong law.
Last Friday, a Ferrari driver and his passenger were injured in a knife attack by a gang of black-clad perpetrators who rammed the vehicle in Pat Heung before carrying out the assault. The two victims were suspected Sun Yee On triad members.
In the first nine months of the year, police handled 1,402 reports of triad-related crimes, up 14.4 per cent from 1,226 cases in the same period last year.
In one high-profile case in June, a shot was fired in a predawn clash between two triad gangs near the Lan Kwai Fong entertainment hub in Central, with the incident leaving three people injured.