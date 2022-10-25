Ray Cheung, a senior inspector with the Hong Kong Police anti-deception coordination centre, highlights the risks of phone scams on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
Phone scammers exploit Hong Kong public’s Covid-19 fears as more than HK$720 million stolen from victims in first nine months of year
- Phone scammers steal HK$721 million in first 9 months of 2022 as total lost to fraudsters hits HK$3.3 billion
- People working from home and socially isolated under Covid rules ‘more vulnerable to scammers’, police say
Ray Cheung, a senior inspector with the Hong Kong Police anti-deception coordination centre, highlights the risks of phone scams on Monday. Photo: Edmond So