Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is taken to court in a prison vehicle on Tuesday morning. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, former company executive found guilty of fraud in office lease case

  • Lai, 74, was accused of covering up operations of Dico Consultants at Apple Daily’s headquarters for two decades in breach of land lease conditions
  • Judge rules that Lai had a duty to ensure all associate or subsidiary companies running on Apple Daily grounds complied with landlord’s requirements

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:49pm, 25 Oct, 2022

