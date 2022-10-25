Customs officers display some of the expensive watches seized after they boarded a riverboat in the city’s southern waters. Photo: Jelly Tse
Customs officers display some of the expensive watches seized after they boarded a riverboat in the city’s southern waters. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Luxury watches among HK$20 million haul of goods seized by Hong Kong customs officers from Macau-bound riverboat

  • Watches worth up to HK$222,000 each among haul; mobile phones, jewellery and camera lenses also impounded
  • Customs officer says some of the goods likely destined for mainland China in bid to avoid import taxes

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:23pm, 25 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Customs officers display some of the expensive watches seized after they boarded a riverboat in the city’s southern waters. Photo: Jelly Tse
Customs officers display some of the expensive watches seized after they boarded a riverboat in the city’s southern waters. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE