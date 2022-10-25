The suspect is accused of taking part in an arson attack on a government Covid-19 testing centre in Tsuen Wan last year, a source has said. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong national security police arrest man suspected of being involved in terrorist plots to bomb infrastructure, courts and set alight a Covid test centre
- The 22-year-old suspect connected to now-defunct pro-independence Returning Valiant and radical anti-government body Black Bloc, insider says
- He is also believed to have tried to launch an arson attack on a government testing station earlier this year, with help of pair also taken into custody
