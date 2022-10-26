The precious metal involved in the case involved mainly gold and palladium. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

2 men in Hong Kong arrested over laundering HK$3.5 billion after withdrawal of 8.4 tonnes of precious metal from security vault

  • Authorities say huge amount of money handled through suspects’ bank accounts incommensurate with their backgrounds and financial status
  • Officials investigating if the haul of precious metal, mostly gold and palladium, was smuggled into city before being stored at Hung Hom premises of security firm

Clifford Lo
Updated: 11:58am, 26 Oct, 2022

