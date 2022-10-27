The scene after a Mercedes-Benz hatchbag travelling the wrong way on the Kowloon-bound side of Tuen Mun Road near Yau Kom Tau hit two other cars. Photo: Jelly Tse
Woman, 52, arrested after high-speed police chase against traffic flow on Hong Kong highway ends with 3 injured in crash
- Woman arrested after her Mercedes-Benz hits two other cars, injuring herself and drivers of both vehicles
- Police 12km pursuit, including 3km against flow of traffic, starts after officer noticed woman’s car registration was out of date
The scene after a Mercedes-Benz hatchbag travelling the wrong way on the Kowloon-bound side of Tuen Mun Road near Yau Kom Tau hit two other cars. Photo: Jelly Tse