Pastor Garry Pang has been jailed for 1 year for criticising Hong Kong’s judges. Photo: Handout
Pastor jailed for 1 year for ‘persistent’ attacks on Hong Kong judges in videos and confronting magistrate during trial
- Magistrate says pastor ‘seriously undermined the rule of law, damaged judicial officers’ credibility and trampled on the courts’ dignity’
- Pastor says he may have lost case on paper but in terms of defending justice, and in terms of safeguarding the rule of law, he was victorious
