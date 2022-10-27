Pastor Garry Pang has been jailed for 1 year for criticising Hong Kong’s judges. Photo: Handout
Pastor jailed for 1 year for ‘persistent’ attacks on Hong Kong judges in videos and confronting magistrate during trial

  • Magistrate says pastor ‘seriously undermined the rule of law, damaged judicial officers’ credibility and trampled on the courts’ dignity’
  • Pastor says he may have lost case on paper but in terms of defending justice, and in terms of safeguarding the rule of law, he was victorious

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:45pm, 27 Oct, 2022

