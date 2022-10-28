Media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying leaves by a Correctional Services Department prison vehicle after an earlier court appearance. Photo: Jelly Tse
Beijing launches counter-attack after US slams Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s fraud conviction
- Beijing hits back after US criticises media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s fraud conviction and ‘deterioration in protection for human rights’
- High-level mainland Chinese agencies accuse US of hypocrisy and of ‘making excuses to smear Hong Kong’s rule of law’
