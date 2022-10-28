Hong Kong police arrest 43 suspects in operation targeting cybercrimes and deception. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 43 suspects accused of conning HK$12 million from victims via online shopping scams, love fraud
- Suspects, aged 17 to 75, include waiters, technicians, workers and unemployed, according to force
- Two men arrested for posing as online buyers but paying for goods with cheques that bounced
