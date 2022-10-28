Police escorting the suspect in 2019 at Po Lam Estate. Photo: Handout
Jobless Hong Kong man jailed for life in murder case after being found guilty of tying up girlfriend, beating her to death
- Judge calls killing of nightclub waitress by boyfriend Law Wai-man ‘cold-blooded’, dismissing his defence of provocation
- Case came to light in 2019 after police found body with more than 100 injuries in public flat during search for weapons
