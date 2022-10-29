Customs displays a massive haul of liquid meth disguised as cartons of coconut water, seized after an international operation. Photo: Handout
Billion-dollar meth bust biggest in Hong Kong history with 1.8-tonne stash uncovered in shipment of coconut water from Mexico

  • Customs officers seize 1.8 tonnes of meth worth HK$1.1 billion disguised as shipment of coconut water
  • Drugs arrived in city by ship from Mexico en route to Australia, where the estimated street value is HK$8 billion

Clifford Lo
Updated: 12:04pm, 29 Oct, 2022

