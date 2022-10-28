Police arrest three women in connection with alleged bogus Covid vaccination exemption certificates. Photo: Warton Li
Trio of Hong Kong women arrested over alleged fake coronavirus vaccination exemption certificates issued by doctor
- Women, aged, 56 to 71, alleged to have been paid as brokers for doctor claimed to have issued fake exemptions
- Women, a beauty parlour owner, an insurance agent and a housewife arrested at their homes and their mobile phones seized
