Police arrest three women in connection with alleged bogus Covid vaccination exemption certificates. Photo: Warton Li
Trio of Hong Kong women arrested over alleged fake coronavirus vaccination exemption certificates issued by doctor

  • Women, aged, 56 to 71, alleged to have been paid as brokers for doctor claimed to have issued fake exemptions
  • Women, a beauty parlour owner, an insurance agent and a housewife arrested at their homes and their mobile phones seized

Clifford Lo
Updated: 10:26pm, 28 Oct, 2022

