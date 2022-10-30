Scam victim Li talks on screen about the trauma of being cheated out of hundreds of thousands of dollars as charity Caritas appeals for more help for victims of fraud. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong charity says 20 per cent of scam victims have suicidal thoughts
- Caritas Family Support Centre has logged 25.5 scam cases a month on average recently, and says blaming the victims only makes matters worse
- ‘Even a small amount of money can be a lifetime savings for most of them,’ says Caritas senior social work supervisor Gary Ng
