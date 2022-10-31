Police officers display items seized during their operation, with the recovered vehicles in the background. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 4, recover 5 stolen vehicles in crackdown on gang of car thieves
- Ringleader of the car theft syndicate and three gang members detained in Tin Shui Wai, police said
- Five stolen cars found in Tin Shui Wai, Pat Heung and Yuen Long during the operation
Police officers display items seized during their operation, with the recovered vehicles in the background. Photo: Handout