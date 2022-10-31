Police officers display items seized during their operation, with the recovered vehicles in the background. Photo: Handout
Police officers display items seized during their operation, with the recovered vehicles in the background. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police arrest 4, recover 5 stolen vehicles in crackdown on gang of car thieves

  • Ringleader of the car theft syndicate and three gang members detained in Tin Shui Wai, police said
  • Five stolen cars found in Tin Shui Wai, Pat Heung and Yuen Long during the operation

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:50pm, 31 Oct, 2022

