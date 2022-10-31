Police have arrested a man and his teenage daughter on suspicion of drug trafficking. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong father, teen daughter arrested over HK$51 million cocaine stash in public housing flat
- Police say 43-year-old man and his 16-year-old daughter suspected of involvement in delivery and storage of narcotics
- Drug trafficking syndicate linked to case used flat as storage facility in bid to avoid detection, force adds
