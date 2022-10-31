Police have arrested a man and his teenage daughter on suspicion of drug trafficking. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong father, teen daughter arrested over HK$51 million cocaine stash in public housing flat

  • Police say 43-year-old man and his 16-year-old daughter suspected of involvement in delivery and storage of narcotics
  • Drug trafficking syndicate linked to case used flat as storage facility in bid to avoid detection, force adds

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:47pm, 31 Oct, 2022

