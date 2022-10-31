Hong Kong police raid Stand News’ office in 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Stand News editors’ barrister accuses prosecution of ‘making a mockery of the law’ in Hong Kong’s first sedition case involving media
- Barrister says charge in relation to 10 of the 17 allegedly seditious reports was not laid within six-month time frame specified by law
- Prosecutors argue they are entitled to use all 17 reports as evidence of a ‘continuous’ conspiracy offence by Stand News
