Hong Kong editors used Stand News to praise criminals and promote illegal ideologies, says prosecutor at sedition trial

  • Judge rejects defence challenge against admission of 10 reports as evidence saying prosecutors are entitled to prove continuous nature of offence
  • Prosecutor says publications, comprising eight news reports and nine commentaries are manifestation of defendants’ criminal plot

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:24pm, 1 Nov, 2022

Online news platform Stand News acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam Shiu-tung was arrested in 2021. His trial sedition trial started on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
