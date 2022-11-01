Online news platform Stand News acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam Shiu-tung was arrested in 2021. His trial sedition trial started on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong editors used Stand News to praise criminals and promote illegal ideologies, says prosecutor at sedition trial
- Judge rejects defence challenge against admission of 10 reports as evidence saying prosecutors are entitled to prove continuous nature of offence
- Prosecutor says publications, comprising eight news reports and nine commentaries are manifestation of defendants’ criminal plot
