Police are searching for a ‘guess who I am’ scam syndicate which conned HK$100,000 out of four elderly in one day. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police hunt for ‘guess who I am’ scam syndicate which conned 4 elderly people out of HK$100,000

  • One suspect was arrested when he went to collect more money from an 88-year-old victim who already handed over HK$30,000
  • Scammers pretending to be grandson’s friend call victims claiming they have been arrested and need bail money

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:35pm, 2 Nov, 2022

