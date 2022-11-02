Two Hong Kong men accused of using counterfeit banknotes to buy takeaway food and pay for online purchases have been arrested and 37 fake bills have been seized, police said on Wednesday. The two suspected counterfeiters, who were detained in Kwun Tong on Tuesday, were believed to have been linked to five cases. During the arrest operation, officers seized 37 counterfeit banknotes in HK$500 and HK$100 denominations with a total face value of HK$17,700 (US$2,000). According to the force, a printer suspected to have been used to produce the fake bills was among items seized in the operation. Hong Kong police arrest five connected to petrol station robberies, counterfeit bills Detectives from the force’s commercial crime bureau identified the two men while investigating a spate of cases in which bogus notes were used to buy takeaway food and pay for online purchases last month. The incidents took place in Tseung Kwan O, Kwun Tong and Tsing Yi. The two men, aged 34 and 41, were detained on suspicion of passing counterfeit banknotes – an offence that is punishable by up to 14 years in jail under the Crimes Ordinance. As of Wednesday afternoon, the pair were still being held for questioning. The commercial crime bureau is investigating the case. Four held and 1,120 fake banknotes seized as police raid printing den The force appealed to the public to check banknotes received during transactions and seek help from police or a bank if there were doubts about the authenticity of the bills. “People should not attempt to reuse any suspected counterfeit banknotes. Otherwise, they might be committing the offence of passing counterfeit notes and coins,” police said.