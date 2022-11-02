Chinese University students wearing graduation gowns and holding black balloons during a march in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: man, 20, admits taking part in illegal demonstration after sedition charge changed to unlawful assembly
- Prosecutors amend sedition charge against Tong Cheuk-him to taking part in an unlawful assembly, which carries higher prison sentence
- Court hears Tong joined an unauthorised march at Chinese University on November 19, 2020.
