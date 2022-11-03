Hong Kong police say between January and September, 12 male students, aged 13 or 14, were “exploited by drug syndicates”. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong student, 14, arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after police uncover more than HK$880,000 in narcotics at factory
- Officers earlier raided flat of Form Two teen, finding electronic smoking device containing suspected CBD and fliers advertising illegal cigarettes
- Force then searched factory unit in San Po Kong, seizing crack cocaine and Ice along with fliers for illegal gambling
