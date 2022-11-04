Hong Kong Immigration officers have arrested two food couriers suspected of selling or lending their accounts registered with a delivery platform to illegal workers. The two men were picked up in Kwai Chung and Tin Shui Wai on Friday morning and detained on suspicion of aiding and abetting those who were not allowed to take employment in the city. In Hong Kong, the maximum punishment under the Immigration Ordinance for the offence is three years in jail and a HK$50,000 (US$6,369) fine, according to Ng Chi-long, a deputy commander of the Immigration Department’s task force. “We suspected two men set up their accounts with a food delivery platform [to work as couriers] and then sold or lent their accounts to those who cannot be lawfully employed in Hong Kong,” he said. He added illegal workers involved then used the accounts to make deliveries for food orders received in the platform. Ng said couriers were paid an average of between HK$20 and HK$25 for each delivery. “The investigation indicated that in some cases, the delivery fees were split between illegal workers and the account holders, but some of the workers also received the whole payment,” he said. He said there were no indications suggesting a syndicate was involved, adding that officers were investigating how the two suspects found illegal workers to sell or lend their accounts to, and how they shared the delivery fees. Hong Kong food delivery riders among workers ‘who need protection’ According to the department, the investigation was ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out. Ng said they would continue stringent law enforcement to tackle illegal employment. Immigration officers identified the two suspects while investigating illegal labourers in the food delivery industry. So far this year, they have carried out 50 similar operations against unlawful employment and arrested 16 illegal workers involved in food delivery. Fifteen of them had filed non-refoulement claims. They were holders of a recognisance form, a temporary identification document issued by the department that permits the bearer to remain in the city, but work is not allowed. Between Tuesday and Thursday, the department also carried out nine repatriation operations and sent 20 people back to their countries. They included unsubstantiated non-refoulement claimants who were found to be in the city illegally or overstayers, and those who had committed criminal offences, jailed and completed their sentences.