First person arrested in Hong Kong for alleged voyeurism offence involving use of drone to film people in hotels, flats
- Officers identified man, 26, after discovering damaged drone on Supreme Court Drive in Admiralty
- ‘Investigation showed more than 20 indecent videos were stored in the drone,’ the force says
Hong Kong police have arrested a man accused of using a drone to film people in hotels and flats. Photo: Martin Chan