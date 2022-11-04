Protesters gather near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay for a march to Wan Chai in a 2020 protest over the Beijing-imposed national security law. Photo: Robert Ng
3 Hong Kong men and teen sentenced for attack on lawyer during protest over national security law in 2020
- Judge says injured man victim of ‘brutal attack’ and the consequences could have been far more serious
- Lawyer suffered multiple cuts and bruises and had to spend three days in hospital after mob attack
Protesters gather near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay for a march to Wan Chai in a 2020 protest over the Beijing-imposed national security law. Photo: Robert Ng