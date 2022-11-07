Hong Kong customs has seized cargo worth HK$300 million, including dried seafood, making it the city’s biggest smuggling bust so far this year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs seizes almost 50 tonnes of dried seafood worth HK$250 million in biggest smuggling bust so far this year
- Cargo worth total of HK$300 million also includes 30 tonnes of waste comprising old batteries, circuit boards and ground plastic items
- Local trading company proprietor, 48, and his employee, 53, arrested in connection with case
