Hong Kong customs has seized cargo worth HK$300 million, including dried seafood, making it the city’s biggest smuggling bust so far this year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seizes almost 50 tonnes of dried seafood worth HK$250 million in biggest smuggling bust so far this year

  • Cargo worth total of HK$300 million also includes 30 tonnes of waste comprising old batteries, circuit boards and ground plastic items
  • Local trading company proprietor, 48, and his employee, 53, arrested in connection with case

Clifford Lo
Updated: 10:49am, 7 Nov, 2022

