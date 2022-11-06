Hong Kong’s justice minister has vowed to promote understanding among residents of the city’s rule of law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s justice minister vows to boost understanding of city’s laws among residents ahead of high-level legal event, citing ‘painful lesson’ of 2019 social unrest

  • Secretary for Justice Paul Lam also says officials from Southeast Asia and representatives from top international bodies to join high-level legal event this week
  • On domestic front, Lam adds anti-government protests exposed residents’ lack of understanding of city’s legal system

Edith Lin

Updated: 6:57pm, 6 Nov, 2022

