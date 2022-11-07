The Department of Justice is holding its flagship legal event this week. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong must act as ‘super-connector’ between China and rest of world as global instability rises, says country’s top diplomat in city
- Commissioner of foreign ministry’s office in Hong Kong says country is committed to defending international rule of law against ‘hegemony and poor politics’
- Liu Guangyuan tells legal forum in Hong Kong there have been changes globally ‘like never before’
The Department of Justice is holding its flagship legal event this week. Photo: Nora Tam