The Department of Justice is holding its flagship legal event this week. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong must act as ‘super-connector’ between China and rest of world as global instability rises, says country’s top diplomat in city

  • Commissioner of foreign ministry’s office in Hong Kong says country is committed to defending international rule of law against ‘hegemony and poor politics’
  • Liu Guangyuan tells legal forum in Hong Kong there have been changes globally ‘like never before’

Chris Lau

Updated: 1:19pm, 7 Nov, 2022

