Hong Kong’s legislators have called for a law with a long reach to target cybercrimes linked to the city. Photo: Shutterstock
Proposed cybercrime law needs long reach to cover offences outside Hong Kong, compel tech giants to cooperate: legislators
- Lawmakers discuss blueprint to create five specific new offences to rein in cyber-dependent crimes and say lack of long-arm jurisdiction would make proposal useless
- ‘This is how to give the law some teeth, otherwise the law could be well-written with gates and walls made of metal, but with a back door made of straw,’ one adds
