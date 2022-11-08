Sze Ching-wee (right), former secretary of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, leaves West Kowloon Court in an earlier trial. Photo: Brian Wong
Sze Ching-wee (right), former secretary of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, leaves West Kowloon Court in an earlier trial. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security law: secretary of now-defunct legal fund for protesters arrested at airport while leaving city

  • Sze Ching-wee, 38, secretary of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, believed to be sixth person detained in case
  • Arrest comes after completion of Sze’s trial over breach of Societies Ordinance, also linked to fund

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:03am, 8 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sze Ching-wee (right), former secretary of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, leaves West Kowloon Court in an earlier trial. Photo: Brian Wong
Sze Ching-wee (right), former secretary of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, leaves West Kowloon Court in an earlier trial. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE