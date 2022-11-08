The Jumbo Floating Restaurant departs Hong Kong from Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter in June. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong company reneged on deal to sell Jumbo Floating Restaurant for HK$4, High Court writ claims

  • King Field Shipyard Limited accuses operators of iconic tourist attraction of backing out of deal struck before it was towed out of city
  • Jumbo keeled over near Paracel Islands while en route to new home in Cambodia in June

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:58pm, 8 Nov, 2022

