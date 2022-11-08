Christophe Bernasconi, secretary general of the Hague Conference on International Private Law,. Photo: Edmond So
Legal standard-setting body says Hong Kong remains ideal host for Asia-Pacific office, but plans under way to reduce local, Beijing funding

  • Christophe Bernasconi, secretary general of the Hague Conference on International Private Law, reaffirms commitment to financial hub
  • But local office aims to be more financially self-reliant to pave way for broader staff representation by regional members, he says

Updated: 10:17pm, 8 Nov, 2022

