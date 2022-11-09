An appellate court in Hong Kong has upheld a ruling to allow a prominent British barrister to defend tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying at his collusion trial under the national security law, sweeping aside a bid against the move by the justice department. The Court of Appeal’s ruling on Wednesday followed a decision by High Court Chief Justice Jeremy Poon Shiu-chor last month to allow King’s Counsel Tim Owen, from London, to join Lai’s legal team in light of “clear” public interest. Owen’s participation was opposed by the Department of Justice and the Bar Association, but the latter did not lodge an appeal against the chief judge’s ruling. The department contended that overseas counsel could not furnish judges with new perspectives on the national security law, imposed by Beijing in June 2020, as they lacked a thorough understanding of the city’s unique sociopolitical and constitutional context. Lai, 74, will stand trial before a three-judge panel in the Court of First Instance next month on charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious material. Prosecutors have accused Lai of conspiring to attract foreign sanctions or blockades against local and mainland Chinese officials through pieces published by his now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, as well as a lobbying group he allegedly directed and financed behind the scene. Killings were manslaughter, not murder, banker’s barrister tells Hong Kong jury Poon in October said that the trial should require the court to strike a balance between safeguarding national security and protecting freedom of expression, which would be “extremely difficult and delicate”. The admission of a high-calibre barrister to the landmark case would aid in the development of Hong Kong’s jurisprudence, he added. Lawyer slams attacks on judge who jailed policemen in Ken Tsang assault case Owen, of London’s Matrix Chambers, has appeared in several notable cases in Hong Kong. Former clients include Rurik Jutting, an ex-British banker who was convicted of murdering two women in 2014, and the highest-ranking officer among seven policemen prosecuted for assaulting a protester during the 2014 Occupy protests.