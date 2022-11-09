Hong Kong police have arrested a teacher suspected of making false child abuse accusations in anonymous letters against her superiors and colleagues at a special needs school. The force said on Wednesday that they arrested a 48-year-old woman, who worked as a music and Chinese language teacher at the Hong Chi Pinehill No 2 School in Tai Po, which caters for mentally disabled students, on suspicion of access to computer with dishonest intent and wasteful employment of the police on Monday. Mo Siu-hei, chief inspector of New Territories North regional crime unit, said the force received a report on August 24 from a parent who received an anonymous letter accusing teachers and staff of abusing students at the school. The police immediately launched an investigation, checking school records and 19,000 hours of closed-circuit television footage. He said the force found most of the allegations exaggerated and untrue, and no illegal acts had been discovered at the school. He said the contents of the letters were targeted at the institution’s management as well as individual employees. “We did not rule out that someone was dissatisfied with their superiors and colleagues over work arrangements and then made anonymous letters to accuse them of abusing children,” he said. According to police, the investigation revealed that the teacher was suspected of producing and sending anonymous letters, photos and videos to relevant departments, the group operating the school and parents between August and October, falsely claiming that students had been mistreated at the school. Care worker at Hong Kong specialist children’s home suspended after abuse claims Mo said police made the arrest on Monday, and found computers and other related materials used to create the letters in the suspect’s office and home. Officers checked the electronic devices and found that the suspect had allegedly stolen the school’s student and computer information, and sent it to the media. He said the suspect was being detained, and the investigation would continue, without ruling out more arrests. Mo reiterated police’s zero-tolerance against child abuse. Time for Hong Kong to do some soul-searching on its rising child abuse cases? “Child protection is an issue that we police and the public are very concerned about …We are highly concerned about every child abuse case,” he said, urging residents to report cases. But he added the force would not tolerate misuse of the reporting system for personal gain. “Creating and publishing anonymous letters made parents and the public panic and feel helpless, and led residents to lose confidence in the school and our entire child protection mechanism,” he said. A look at how Hong Kong is handling legislation on child abuse “We strongly condemn this irresponsible behaviour. We will bring all those involved to justice.” Both police and the Education Bureau confirmed last month that they received reports and complaints of suspected mistreatment of students at the school, run by Hong Chi Association, a non-profit organisation dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities. Police said they had received a report from a 44-year-old woman on August 24 alleging her son and three other students, aged 15 to 22, had been mistreated at the school. ‘Abuse claims against Hong Kong special needs school to be handled seriously’ Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin earlier pledged to handle the accusations seriously, after the alleged mistreatment came to light on October 2 in a report by a Chinese-language paper. The media outlet published unverified photos, reportedly provided by parents, that showed a student struggling to remove a jacket thrown over his or her head. Another picture showed someone placing a cloth on a pupil’s face. The article also cited a guardian as saying that a child had suffered bruises from wrist wraps. But the association said a day later that two parents had denied the suspected abuse of their children in media reports. Leading Hong Kong charity urged to conduct ‘fair’ inquiry into child abuse case The city has been shocked by a string of child abuse scandals recently. Police arrested a third employee of the 144-year-old charitable organisation Po Leung Kuk on Tuesday on suspicion of mistreating toddlers at the charity’s residential centre. Two other employees were arrested in September. An abuse scandal involving the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children emerged last December, since then 34 staff members have been arrested for allegations of mistreating 40 toddlers at the group’s residential home. In light of the recent cases, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earlier pledged to speed up work on a bill that would make it mandatory for childcare professionals to report suspected abuse of a minor.