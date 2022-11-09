Four people have been charged for sharing posts on social media that allegedly urged others to cast blank ballots in the 2021 Legco election. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s graft-buster charges 4 for allegedly urging others to cast blank ballots by sharing posts from fugitive activists in 2021 Legco election
- Suspects accused of reposting messages from former lawmaker Ted Hui, ex-district councillor Yau Man-chun or activist Sunny Cheung
- Legco passed amendment last year making it illegal to incite others to boycott a poll following Beijing’s overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system
