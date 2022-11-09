The block of flats on Luen On Street, where a man tried to murder his flatmate over a pack of cigarettes. Photo: Google Maps
Psychiatric reports ordered on Hong Kong man who tried to kill flatmate with meat cleaver in dispute over missing cigarettes
- Jobless man, 46, remanded in custody for psychiatric reports after admitting attempted murder
- Prosecution tells High Court defendant admitted using cleaver to ‘chop victim’s head’ and emphasised he wanted to kill him
