The block of flats on Luen On Street, where a man tried to murder his flatmate over a pack of cigarettes. Photo: Google Maps
The block of flats on Luen On Street, where a man tried to murder his flatmate over a pack of cigarettes. Photo: Google Maps
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Psychiatric reports ordered on Hong Kong man who tried to kill flatmate with meat cleaver in dispute over missing cigarettes

  • Jobless man, 46, remanded in custody for psychiatric reports after admitting attempted murder
  • Prosecution tells High Court defendant admitted using cleaver to ‘chop victim’s head’ and emphasised he wanted to kill him

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:37pm, 9 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The block of flats on Luen On Street, where a man tried to murder his flatmate over a pack of cigarettes. Photo: Google Maps
The block of flats on Luen On Street, where a man tried to murder his flatmate over a pack of cigarettes. Photo: Google Maps
READ FULL ARTICLE