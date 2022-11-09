Police anti-scammer website says it has saved people from lost of at least HK$400 million since its launch in late September. Photo: Shutterstock
Police anti-scammer website says it has saved people from lost of at least HK$400 million since its launch in late September. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police anti-scam site saves public at least HK$400 million in fraud losses since September launch, police say

  • Police say 4,350 red flags raised among 74,000 inquiries in October alone; 7,450 rated at lower risk level
  • Junk phone number database boss warns of increase in scam calls from city, rather than overseas

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:16pm, 9 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police anti-scammer website says it has saved people from lost of at least HK$400 million since its launch in late September. Photo: Shutterstock
Police anti-scammer website says it has saved people from lost of at least HK$400 million since its launch in late September. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE