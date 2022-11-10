Hong Kong mall-goers cheer as local fencing hero Edgar Cheung wins gold at the 2020 Olympics. Photo: Winson Wong
Online news reporter jailed for 3 months for insulting national anthem by waving British Hong Kong flag at mall telecast of Olympics

  • Paula Leung, 42, waved colonial flag at APM mall during screening of star fencer Edgar Cheung’s gold medal ceremony
  • Magistrate says city’s first conviction under anthem ordinance shows ‘reporters don’t get a free pass to break the law’

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:54pm, 10 Nov, 2022

