Syndicate members used 300 SIM cards to send more than 1 million phishing messages to residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
More than 180 Hongkongers scammed by phishing syndicate out of HK$2.7 million through fake messages about failed parcel delivery
- Syndicate members used 300 SIM cards to send more than 1 million phishing messages to residents, directing them to bogus website to pay ‘handling fee’
- Police say group’s operations were sophisticated and it often changed hideout location
