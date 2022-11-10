Syndicate members used 300 SIM cards to send more than 1 million phishing messages to residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
Syndicate members used 300 SIM cards to send more than 1 million phishing messages to residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

More than 180 Hongkongers scammed by phishing syndicate out of HK$2.7 million through fake messages about failed parcel delivery

  • Syndicate members used 300 SIM cards to send more than 1 million phishing messages to residents, directing them to bogus website to pay ‘handling fee’
  • Police say group’s operations were sophisticated and it often changed hideout location

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 4:38pm, 10 Nov, 2022

