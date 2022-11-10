Police remove evidence from the Hong Kong Coliseum after a giant screen broke free from its overhead moorings, crashing to the stage and severely injuring two dancers during a Mirror concert. Photo: Felix Wong
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mirror boy band Hong Kong concert tragedy probe may reveal criminal negligence caused screen to fall, severely injuring two dancers

  • Sources say preliminary findings show ‘criminal elements’ and ‘human negligence’ may be involved
  • Government task force report led by Leisure and Cultural Services Department report could be revealed as early as Friday

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng and Clifford Lo

Updated: 12:08am, 11 Nov, 2022

