Police remove evidence from the Hong Kong Coliseum after a giant screen broke free from its overhead moorings, crashing to the stage and severely injuring two dancers during a Mirror concert. Photo: Felix Wong
Mirror boy band Hong Kong concert tragedy probe may reveal criminal negligence caused screen to fall, severely injuring two dancers
- Sources say preliminary findings show ‘criminal elements’ and ‘human negligence’ may be involved
- Government task force report led by Leisure and Cultural Services Department report could be revealed as early as Friday
