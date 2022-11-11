Police have stressed ‘zero tolerance’ for drug activities and will continue enforcement actions. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong taxi driver, passenger arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after HK$2.5 million crystal meth stash found in vehicle
- Police stopped the car in the early hours of Friday at a roadblock in Mong Kok
- Between January and September, authorities seized 1,189kg of crystal meth, down 14.6 per cent from the same period last year
Police have stressed ‘zero tolerance’ for drug activities and will continue enforcement actions. Photo: Shutterstock