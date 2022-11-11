Mirror fans gather in front of an LED screen showing the group’s latest music video. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mirror concert accident: subpar installation work, wrongful declaration of information led to screen collapse at Hong Kong show, task force behind inquiry says
- ‘We will never tolerate those who are responsible for the wrongdoings, and will definitely punish them severely,’ culture minister Kevin Yeung says
- Two dancers were seriously injured during accident on July 28, with one at risk of being paralysed from the neck down
