Mirror fans gather in front of an LED screen showing the group’s latest music video. Photo: Sam Tsang
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mirror concert accident: subpar installation work, wrongful declaration of information led to screen collapse at Hong Kong show, task force behind inquiry says

  • ‘We will never tolerate those who are responsible for the wrongdoings, and will definitely punish them severely,’ culture minister Kevin Yeung says
  • Two dancers were seriously injured during accident on July 28, with one at risk of being paralysed from the neck down

Lilian ChengJess Ma
Updated: 7:43pm, 11 Nov, 2022

