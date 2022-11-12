Police display drugs seized during the arrests of six local men in a series of operations carried out on Thursday and Friday. Photo: Facebook
Police report 24 per cent drop in number of young people arrested over narcotics in Hong Kong, but use of drug mules on rise after Covid-19 travel restrictions eased
- Fifth wave of Covid-19 pandemic was responsible for drop in arrests, says Superintendent Theodora Lee
- Police see more cases of small quantities of drugs being smuggled into city since travel restrictions eased
