Police display drugs seized during the arrests of six local men in a series of operations carried out on Thursday and Friday. Photo: Facebook
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police report 24 per cent drop in number of young people arrested over narcotics in Hong Kong, but use of drug mules on rise after Covid-19 travel restrictions eased

  • Fifth wave of Covid-19 pandemic was responsible for drop in arrests, says Superintendent Theodora Lee
  • Police see more cases of small quantities of drugs being smuggled into city since travel restrictions eased

Harvey Kong
Updated: 8:41pm, 12 Nov, 2022

