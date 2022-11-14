Hong Kong police arrested an unlicenced driver at a traffic stop in Kowloon Bay. Photo: SCMP
Unlicensed driver arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after being stopped at Hong Kong police roadblock
- Driver, 25, detained on suspicion of trafficking in a dangerous drug, driving under the influence of narcotics, and driving without a licence and third-party insurance
- Car intercepted by police in Kowloon Bay shortly before 12.30am on Monday
