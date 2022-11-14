Hong Kong police arrested an unlicenced driver at a traffic stop in Kowloon Bay. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police arrested an unlicenced driver at a traffic stop in Kowloon Bay. Photo: SCMP
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Unlicensed driver arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after being stopped at Hong Kong police roadblock

  • Driver, 25, detained on suspicion of trafficking in a dangerous drug, driving under the influence of narcotics, and driving without a licence and third-party insurance
  • Car intercepted by police in Kowloon Bay shortly before 12.30am on Monday

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:42pm, 14 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police arrested an unlicenced driver at a traffic stop in Kowloon Bay. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police arrested an unlicenced driver at a traffic stop in Kowloon Bay. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE