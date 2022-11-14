Hong Kong customs is working with overseas law enforcement agencies to track a drug trafficking syndicate behind a HK$60 million (US$7.66 million) haul of crystal meth sent from Mexico and concealed in a machine that took firefighters four hours to cut open. The airborne shipment, declared to be carrying an electromagnetic separator, arrived at the airport’s cargo terminal earlier this year. It was selected for inspection because of its unusual nature, according to the Customs and Excise Department. Divisional commander Alan Lam Chak-lun of customs’ drug investigation bureau said on Monday that a drug trafficking syndicate used two different companies in Canada and Mexico to collect the consignment using two logistics companies in Hong Kong, but was unsuccessful as they were unable to provide required documents. Hong Kong customs makes record haul of HK$222 million worth of illegal cigarettes Acting senior inspector Ho Chun-fai of customs’ airport cargo examination unit said images from X-ray examination also made the shipment seem questionable. They showed some components such as copper cores and wire rolls had been removed from the centre of the machine. “So we suspected the structure of the machine had been modified and used to hide illegal drugs,” he said. The suspicions led customs officers to make the decision to open up the machine for inspection on October 24. As no screws were found on the machine’s metal case, which was thick and hard, officers sought help from firefighters to cut it open. Ho said firefighters took four hours to cut through six layers of metal materials, before discovering crystal meth in a secret compartment in the centre of the machine. Lam said they found 110kg of crystal meth, also known as Ice, a strong and highly addictive drug. The seized drugs had an estimated street value of HK$60 million. He said an initial investigation suggested the narcotics was intended for an overseas country. No arrests were made in Hong Kong. This is the fourth drug haul found hidden in a machine and sent from the Americas this year, he said. Hong Kong customs hunt for drug syndicate behind record meth haul On October 14, customs officers confiscated HK$46 million worth of crystal meth hidden in an air consignment of electrical transformers from Mexico. The drugs were meant to be sent to Sydney. Later in the month, customs officers confiscated a HK$1.1 billion haul of liquid meth disguised as cartons of coconut water and sent by sea from Mexico to Australia via Hong Kong on October 22. The 1.8-tonne haul is Hong Kong’s biggest seizure of drugs by value and the second-largest by weight. In 1996, customs officers seized 7.2 tonnes of cannabis. In the first 10 months of this year, customs has seized about 5.5 tonnes of illegal drugs, up 74 per cent from 3.16 tonnes logged in 2021. Crystal meth accounted for 54 per cent of the drugs or three tonnes.